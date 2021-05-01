Rodrigues (ankle) is day-to-day and will not play Saturday against Washington, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com
Rodrigues departed early last game with the injury Thursday against Washington. It's unclear who'll enter the lineup and take his spot on the fourth line, but Sam Lafferty, Mark Jankowski and Radim Zohorna are probably the likeliest candidates.
More News
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Leaves Thursday's game early•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Stretches point streak to three•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: First power-play point is a GWG•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Chips in with another goal•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Lights lamp against old team•
-
Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Nabs first goal in two months•