Malkin is dealing with an illness that kept him out of practice Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We thought it was best to keep them away from the rink. We'll see how they feel in the morning," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Malkin is currently stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he has registered 18 shots and four assists, including a pair with the man advantage. In addition to Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Casey DeSmith were also held out Monday due to illness. If neither Malkin nor Crosby can play versus Columbus on Tuesday, the Penguins will likely have to insert both Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger into top-six roles.