Malkin (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey, per the NHL media site.

Malkin will make his return to the lineup following a 15-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran forward was rolling offensively, racking up five goals and four assists, including four power-play points. WIth Malkin back in the lineup, the Russian will shift to the wing to allow youngster Ben Kindel to center the second line.