Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Activated off IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey, per the NHL media site.
Malkin will make his return to the lineup following a 15-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran forward was rolling offensively, racking up five goals and four assists, including four power-play points. WIth Malkin back in the lineup, the Russian will shift to the wing to allow youngster Ben Kindel to center the second line.
