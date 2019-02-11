Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Activated off IR

Malkin (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The move to activate Malkin pretty much guarantees he will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Monday. The 32-year-old is expected to retake his spot on the second line with Nick Bjugstad and Phil Kessel, which could be the combination that jump-starts the Pens' season.

