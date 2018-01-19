Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Adds two more points Thursday

Malkin scored his 21st goal of the season at even strength and had an assist on the power play in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Malkin is tearing it up right now for a Penguins team that has caught fire. The second-line center has racked up 17 points (nine goals) in his last 11 games and is terrorizing opponents with the man advantage. Malkin now has 49 points in 44 games this season, making him a must-start whenever Pittsburgh is in action.