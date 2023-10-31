Malkin notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Both of Malkin's points came on the power play, setting up Erik Karlsson's tally in the first period before adding a goal in the second. Malkin remains a consistent scoring threat in his age-37 season, tallying five goals and 11 points through his first nine games after posting 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 82 contests last year.