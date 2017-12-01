Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: All but confirmed to play

Malkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Friday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering coach Mike Sullivan routinely designates returning players as game-time decisions, it seems likely Malkin will return to the lineup versus Buffalo. Additionally, the club sent Josh Archibald down to the minors on a conditioning stint, which would leave the Pens without emergency foward depth if Geno was still slated to be out. Official confirmation will likely come during warmups, but fantasy owners can probably consider the Russian a lock to play Friday.