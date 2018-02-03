Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another game, another dominant showing
Malkin scored two goals and added two assists during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.
Now up to seven goals and three assists through his past three games, Malkin has collected 21 tallies and 38 points through 27 games since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 1. He's also improved to a high-end 3.85 points per 60 minutes for the campaign and should continue to be viewed as an elite asset in all settings.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Puts up three points•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assessed paltry fine•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Adds two more points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Records overtime winner•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two power-play assists Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...