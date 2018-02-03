Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another game, another dominant showing

Malkin scored two goals and added two assists during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.

Now up to seven goals and three assists through his past three games, Malkin has collected 21 tallies and 38 points through 27 games since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 1. He's also improved to a high-end 3.85 points per 60 minutes for the campaign and should continue to be viewed as an elite asset in all settings.