Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another multi-goal performance
Malkin scored two goals in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Both goals were scored within three minutes of each other in the third period, with the second proving to be the game-winner. Malkin now has four tallies in the last two games since returning from a one-game suspension, and only missed time might keep the 32-year-old from another 90-point campaign.
