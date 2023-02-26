Malkin had a goal and his assist in a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.
He tied the game 1-1 early in the second period, finishing off a passing play with Bryan Rust. And he set up Rust in overtime for the win. Malkin has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games, which includes three, two-point games.
