Malkin garnered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory against Colorado.
Malkin has been boom or bust of late, recording either multiple or zero points in 11 straight contests. Over that stretch, the veteran center racked up seven goals and 10 assists, including eight power-play points. The three-time Stanley Cup champion should continue to produce at a point-per-game pace the rest of the way.
