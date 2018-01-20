Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assessed paltry fine
Malkin was fined $5,000 for spearing Dustin Brown in Thursday's game against the Kings.
Brown was hit with a $10,000 fine of his own for boarding Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz in the chippy affair, but either way, it's basically pocket change for both players. What matters more to fantasy owners is that they weren't suspended for their actions, although it could be a different story if they keep up these antics. Malkin is averaging over a point per game (21 goals, 28 assists) for the seventh consecutive season, and time missed due to injuries or suspensions seems to be the only way to hold Geno in check from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Adds two more points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Records overtime winner•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two power-play assists Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Leads way against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers power-play marker•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...