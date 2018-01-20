Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assessed paltry fine

Malkin was fined $5,000 for spearing Dustin Brown in Thursday's game against the Kings.

Brown was hit with a $10,000 fine of his own for boarding Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz in the chippy affair, but either way, it's basically pocket change for both players. What matters more to fantasy owners is that they weren't suspended for their actions, although it could be a different story if they keep up these antics. Malkin is averaging over a point per game (21 goals, 28 assists) for the seventh consecutive season, and time missed due to injuries or suspensions seems to be the only way to hold Geno in check from a fantasy standpoint.