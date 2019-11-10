Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assists on both goals

Malkin had two assists and four shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.

The 33-year-old helped Pittsburgh rally from a 2-0 deficit by assisting on a second-period goal by Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust's third-period tally. Malkin has five points in four games since returning from an extended injury-absence and has hit the scoresheet in each of his last three outings.