Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assists on both goals
Malkin had two assists and four shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.
The 33-year-old helped Pittsburgh rally from a 2-0 deficit by assisting on a second-period goal by Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust's third-period tally. Malkin has five points in four games since returning from an extended injury-absence and has hit the scoresheet in each of his last three outings.
