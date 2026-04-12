default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Malkin (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against the Capitals on Sunday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Malkin is available to return after he missed Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has collected 19 goals, 61 points and 146 shots on net through 55 outings this season.

More News