Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Averaging two points per game

Malkin recorded his sixth multi-point night of the season with two goals and three points against the Canucks on Saturday.

He came into the night leading the league in points per game, and Malkin's average increased to two points per game after this latest outburst. Malkin has multiple points in six of nine games this season, giving the superstar the best start of his career. If Malkin can stay healthy -- which is always a major concern -- then he is an early candidate for the Hart Trophy and the scoring title.