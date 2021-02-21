Malkin returned to the Penguins' bench in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Malkin didn't initially join the team on the bench after the first intermission, but he got back on the bench after a few minutes. The Russian center should be able to resume his second-line duties barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Heads to dressing room•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: First multi-point game of 2020-21•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores tying goal in final minute•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready to rock•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Leaves practice early•