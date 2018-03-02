Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back on scoresheet Thursday
Malkin dished out two helpers in Thursday's 8-4 loss to Boston.
Both of Malkin's points came in the first period, as he recorded an even-strength assist in the opening minute and a shorthanded one less than nine minutes later. On a disastrous night for the rest of his team, the red-hot Russian bounced back nicely after getting blanked by the Devils last time out. Malkin now has six goals and 15 points in his last eight games.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: NHL Second Star of the Month•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues hot streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Posts another multi-point showing•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Moves into second in league scoring•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in win over Sens•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to five•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...