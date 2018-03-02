Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back on scoresheet Thursday

Malkin dished out two helpers in Thursday's 8-4 loss to Boston.

Both of Malkin's points came in the first period, as he recorded an even-strength assist in the opening minute and a shorthanded one less than nine minutes later. On a disastrous night for the rest of his team, the red-hot Russian bounced back nicely after getting blanked by the Devils last time out. Malkin now has six goals and 15 points in his last eight games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories