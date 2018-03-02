Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back on scoresheet Thursday

Malkin dished out two helpers in Thursday's 8-4 loss to Boston.

Both of Malkin's points came in the first period, as he recorded an even-strength assist in the opening minute and a shorthanded one less than nine minutes later. On a disastrous night for the rest of his team, the red-hot Russian bounced back nicely after getting blanked by the Devils last time out. Malkin now has six goals and 15 points in his last eight games.