Malkin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin left Tuesday's game versus the Bruins after a hit from Jarred Tinordi in the first period. The 34-year-old Malkin has 24 points in 29 outings this year, so his potential absence would leave a large hole in the lineup. With centers Jared McCann (upper body) and Teddy Blueger (upper body) also out, the Penguins' depth down the middle could be tested if Malkin can't play Thursday versus the Devils.