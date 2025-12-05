Malkin scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period, and had an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning on Thursday.

Malkin broke the 3-3 tie late in the third with a one-timer from the low slot off a feed from Tommy Novak. It was his seventh career go-ahead goal in the final five minutes of regulation, tying Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby for the most in franchise history. Malkin also tied Bryan Trottier for the 10th-most assists with a single franchise (853).