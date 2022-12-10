Malkin collected two power-play assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
He had a hand in Pittsburgh's first and last goals of the evening, helping to set up Jake Guentzel in the second period and Jeff Carter in OT. Malkin has racked up seven assists over the last four games, boosting his production on the season to eight goals and 27 points through 27 contests.
