Malkin scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Malkin broke up Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid early in the second period, but his tally was all the Penguins could muster. The goal was Malkin's first in four contests, though he had two assists over his last three. The 36-year-old has turned back the clock early in 2022-23 with four tallies, three helpers, three power-play points, 31 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through seven games.