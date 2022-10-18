Malkin scored two goals in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Both tallies came about four minutes apart in the second period, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead, but Malkin got little help from anyone else in black and yellow on the night. The 36-year-old center has three goals and four points through three games, and while he's had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons, he remains productive when he's on the ice.