Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Carries offense in loss
Malkin scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
He was basically a one-man show on an otherwise sluggish afternoon for Pittsburgh -- Patric Hornqvist was the only other Penguin to even get onto the scoresheet, picking up the lone helper on Malkin's second tally. Malkin's now reached 20 goals for the seventh straight campaign and the 12th time in his career, and on the season he has 60 points through only 46 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to play against Leafs•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will travel with team•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Surprise scratch Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Platinum-level production•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Three-point effort against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.