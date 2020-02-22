Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Carries offense in loss

Malkin scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

He was basically a one-man show on an otherwise sluggish afternoon for Pittsburgh -- Patric Hornqvist was the only other Penguin to even get onto the scoresheet, picking up the lone helper on Malkin's second tally. Malkin's now reached 20 goals for the seventh straight campaign and the 12th time in his career, and on the season he has 60 points through only 46 games.