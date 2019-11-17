Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Carries team in Sid's absence
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Malkin is the man in Pittsburgh now that Sidney Crosby is recovering from surgery and that's fabulous news for his owners. Gino always seems to step things up when Sid is out and that means plenty of production. Enjoy.
