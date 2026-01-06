Malkin (upper body) has been cleared for contact and could be an option against the Devils on Thursday after head coach Dan Muse told reporters, "He looked good, have another practice day tomorrow...we'll continue to have conversations," Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

The Penguins didn't do line rushes for Monday's optional practice session, but Malkin figures to be a lock to reclaim his spot as the No. 2 center once given the all-clear. Additionally, the Russian forward should be back on the top power-play unit where he has generated 13 of his 29 points this year.