Malkin (lower body) has been cleared for practice and will travel with the team ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

If Malkin is ready to play Thursday, it would end a 21-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Given their chemistry prior to getting hurt, Malkin will almost certainly link up with Kasperi Kapanen on the second line which will likely drop Jeff Carter to a third-line role. In addition, Malkin will rejoin the No. 1 power play which will likely relegate Jared McCann to the second unit.