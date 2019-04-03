Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Closing in on return

Malkin (upper body) practiced while donning a regular jersey Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Our previous update on Geno covered the fact that he stayed in Pittsburgh as the Penguins traveled to Detroit for an eventual 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. However, Malkin is now taking contact and Josh Yohe of The Athletic is convinced that the star pivot will be good to go for the next contest. Still, we recommend that you wait for us to relay official confirmation from the team that Malkin will be ready to rock.