Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Closing in on return
Malkin (upper body) practiced while donning a regular jersey Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Our previous update on Geno covered the fact that he stayed in Pittsburgh as the Penguins traveled to Detroit for an eventual 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. However, Malkin is now taking contact and Josh Yohe of The Athletic is convinced that the star pivot will be good to go for the next contest. Still, we recommend that you wait for us to relay official confirmation from the team that Malkin will be ready to rock.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...