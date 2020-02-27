Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects assist in 900th game
Malkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
The Russian center set up Bryan Rust for the Penguins' lone goal of the game. Malkin is on a three-game point streak with three tallies and two helpers in that span. For the year, the 33-year-old has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists), 153 shots and a plus-12 rating in 48 outings. Malkin played in his 900th NHL game Wednesday -- he's racked up 1,065 points throughout his 14-year career.
