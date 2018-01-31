Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects hat trick in Tuesday's win
Malkin scored three goals on four shots with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
It was his 12th career hat trick, and the second straight three-point performance for Malkin. He's been a dynamo in January, scoring 12 goals and 19 points in 12 games, but his volatility makes him a better tournament play in DFS than a cash-game option -- he's got six multi-point outings in those 12 games, but also four nights where he was held off the scoresheet entirely.
