Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects three points in OT win

Malkin scored an unassisted goal and recorded two assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary.

The three points give Malkin 82 for the campaign, and he's now just three shy of countryman Nikita Kucherov for the league lead. Malkin's marked the scoresheet in 15 of his past 17 games for 16 goals and 17 assists, so he's got a good shot at closing the gap and earning the third Art Ross Trophy of his career.