Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects three points in OT win
Malkin scored an unassisted goal and recorded two assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary.
The three points give Malkin 82 for the campaign, and he's now just three shy of countryman Nikita Kucherov for the league lead. Malkin's marked the scoresheet in 15 of his past 17 games for 16 goals and 17 assists, so he's got a good shot at closing the gap and earning the third Art Ross Trophy of his career.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back on scoresheet Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: NHL Second Star of the Month•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues hot streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Posts another multi-point showing•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Moves into second in league scoring•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in win over Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...