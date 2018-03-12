Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two more points against Dallas
Malkin extended his point streak to six games Sunday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over the Stars.
Malkin has been on an absolute tear of late and has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 13 games. The Penguins have moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division and Malkin has been a prime contributor. The 31-year-old has recorded nine goals and 24 points in those 13 games and was recently named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. He's putting up some ridiculous numbers and dominating opponents right now, so make sure he's in your lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects three points in OT win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back on scoresheet Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: NHL Second Star of the Month•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues hot streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Posts another multi-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...