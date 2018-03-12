Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two more points against Dallas

Malkin extended his point streak to six games Sunday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over the Stars.

Malkin has been on an absolute tear of late and has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 13 games. The Penguins have moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division and Malkin has been a prime contributor. The 31-year-old has recorded nine goals and 24 points in those 13 games and was recently named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. He's putting up some ridiculous numbers and dominating opponents right now, so make sure he's in your lineup.