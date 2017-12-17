Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two points Saturday

Malkin scored his 10th goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

Malkin looked dominant on Saturday, firing five shots on goal and getting on the scoresheet for the seventh time in eight games. The 31-year-old is operating at a point-per-game pace this season with 30 points through 30 contests and can be rolled out with confidence. He saw his six-game point streak end Thursday against Vegas, but it took just one game for him to get back on track. The second-line center is on a tear right now and is a must-start whenever Pittsburgh hits the ice.