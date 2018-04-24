Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Considered day-to-day
Malkin (lower body) remains day-to-day, according to coach Mike Sullivan.
Malkin was not in attendance at the Penguins' practice session Tuesday, but considering the team won't play until Thursday at the earliest, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The Russian sat out Game 6 due to his lower-body injury, having scored five points in the prior five contests. Without Geno in the lineup, Riley Sheahan was bumped up to a second-line role and should continue to deputize in Malkin's stead.
