Malkin is riding a four-game point streak after securing an assist against Los Angeles on Thursday.

Malkin entered the season with doubts regarding his abilities after a second knee surgery despite having notched 20 goals and 22 assists in 41 games last year. The Russian center has seemingly put those fears to bed after kicking off the year with three goals and two helpers through the opening four contests. Throughout his career, Malkin has been a point-per-game player and that trend should continue looking ahead to the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.