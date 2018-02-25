Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues hot streak
Malkin was special again Saturday, scoring two goals and an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Panthers.
That's now 22 goals in the last 21 games for Malkin, who is just two goals shy of the league lead in the category. Malkin is no stranger to hot streaks, but this might be the best of his career. In that 21 game stretch, he has 38 points, and since Dec. 1, Malkin has 27 goals and 52 points in 36 contests. And there's no reason to believe the Russian will be slowing down anytime soon either.
