Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point binge Friday

Malkin assisted on both of the Penguins' goals in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Malkin set up Jake Guentzel in the first period and Kris Letang in the third. The pair of assists gave the Russian center his sixth multi-point outing in his last 10 games. Malkin is playing at an extremely high level with 21 points in 15 contests this year. He's added 56 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating, the latter being a big improvement after he was minus-25 in 2018-19.