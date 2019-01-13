Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point streak
Malkin recorded an assist against the Kings on Saturday, extending his point streak to six games.
Malkin's 14 goals have him sitting fifth on the team, but he remains third in overall point behind just Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel. The Russian winger will look to make it seven in a row in Tuesday's clash with the Sharks.
