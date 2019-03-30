Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues skating with restrictions

Malkin (upper body) was on the ice for practice in a non-contact jersey Saturday morning, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Even though Malkin donned the "don't hit me" garb, he continues to skate in an effort to at least get into playing shape for the postseason. There are four games remaining in the regular season for the Pens -- starting with Sunday's home clash against the Hurricanes -- and given his high profile, we can likely expect routine updates to surface on the venerable scoring pivot ahead of the playoffs.