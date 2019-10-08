Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Could miss 6-10 weeks
Malkin (lower body) is expected to miss between 6-10 weeks, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.
While the team hasn't provided any official timeline, this will at least give fantasy owners a rough idea of when Malkin might be good to go. Even on the short end of this timeline, the Russian center will miss the next 18 games, but it leaves the door open for a November return to the lineup.
