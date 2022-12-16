Malkin (leg/knee) suffered an injury in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers. He was seen with an ice bag on his knee following the contest, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Malkin put up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in the win. The goal came at a cost -- a Sidney Crosby shot deflected off of Malkin and in, causing the Russian center to leave the game in pain. His presence in media-accessible areas of the locker room suggests his injury isn't significant, but it'll be something to keep an eye on heading into Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes. Malkin has 10 goals, 21 assists, 14 power-play points and 99 shots on net through 30 games this season.