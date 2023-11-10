Malkin notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Malkin set up Bryan Rust's game-winning goal with 1:15 left in overtime. Over his last four games, Malkin has three goals and two helpers. The 37-year-old center is up to seven tallies, seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. As long as he can stay healthy, it appears Malkin will remain productive in his usual second-line role in 2023-24.