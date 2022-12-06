Malkin (illness) was labeled a game-time call by coach Mike Sullivan ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Jackets, telling reporters, "We anticipate that they will play, but they are all game-time decisions."

Malkin was in attendance for Tuesday's optional skate and the team hasn't elevated anybody from the minors, so all signs would seem to point to Malkin and Sidney Crosby (illness) being available. If Malkin does suit up, he will no doubt be eager to end his six-game goal drought during which he has registered 18 shots and four helpers.