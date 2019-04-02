Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Didn't travel with team

Malkin (upper body) skated back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, rather than joining the team for its road clash with Detroit, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Malkin will miss his eighth game due to his upper-body issue. The team continues to push a day-to-day narrative, with a focus on having the Russian ready for the postseason, but if he misses the final two games of the season as well, it should raise some serious red flags for fantasy owners. Once cleared to play, the elite center will slot back into the second line and rejoin the top power-play unit.