Malkin logged two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Malkin set up tallies by Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Bryan Rust as the Penguins solidified their lead in the contest. It's been all or nothing for Malkin lately -- he has six multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings in his last nine games, amassing five goals and 10 helpers in that span. The 36-year-old is up to 54 points (24 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 30 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 51 games this season.