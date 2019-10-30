Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ditches non-contact sweater
Malkin (lower body) practiced with the team Wednesday in a regular jersey, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Malkin previously told reporters he was hoping to be available against the Oilers on Saturday and seems to be making strides in his recovery. Once given the all-clear, the Russian center figures to slot back into a second-line center role alongside Alex Galchenyuk, which would see Nick Bjugstad dropped to the third line.
