Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dominant in win
Malkin recorded three points Thursday, including a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Russian superstar now has 12 points in six games and that sort of production shouldn't surprise anyone. With three times as many assists as goals, Malkin has spent the early stages of the 2018-19 season creating for his teammates. That said, the 32-year-old center is coming off a 42-goal campaign and Thursday's performance could be the start of a goal-scoring barrage.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more helpers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another three-point night•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Starts off season with three-point night•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fine after stick to face•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Preparing for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots Game 4 winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...