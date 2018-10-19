Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dominant in win

Malkin recorded three points Thursday, including a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Russian superstar now has 12 points in six games and that sort of production shouldn't surprise anyone. With three times as many assists as goals, Malkin has spent the early stages of the 2018-19 season creating for his teammates. That said, the 32-year-old center is coming off a 42-goal campaign and Thursday's performance could be the start of a goal-scoring barrage.