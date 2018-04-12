Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Drops jaws with goal in playoff opener
Malkin roofed a backhand shot past Flyers goalie Brian Elliott in Wednesday's 7-0 rout for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
Malkin corralled the puck in the defensive zone and stormed past multiple defenders in the attacking area for his 59th career playoff goal. Carl Hagelin was credited with an assist on the play, but Malkin pretty much took care off this one himself given that he went coast to coast for the tally to widen the lead 3-0 in the first period.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Hands out two helpers Sunday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Right back on scoresheet Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two more points against Dallas•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects three points in OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...