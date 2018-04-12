Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Drops jaws with goal in playoff opener

Malkin roofed a backhand shot past Flyers goalie Brian Elliott in Wednesday's 7-0 rout for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.

Malkin corralled the puck in the defensive zone and stormed past multiple defenders in the attacking area for his 59th career playoff goal. Carl Hagelin was credited with an assist on the play, but Malkin pretty much took care off this one himself given that he went coast to coast for the tally to widen the lead 3-0 in the first period.