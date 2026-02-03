Malkin dished out an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Malkin recorded the primary assist on Yegor Chinakhov's opening goal in the first period. With the helper, the 39-year-old Malkin reached the 30-assist mark for the season, which secured his fourth consecutive campaign above that total. Overall, the veteran forward is up to 43 points across 39 games this season, which ranks him in a tie for 20th in the NHL with 1.10 points per game. Since his return from an upper-body injury in early January, he has at least one point in 11 of 13 games and has 14 points in that span. He should continue to elevate the team's top six and play a large role in Pittsburgh's playoff push in the Metropolitan Division, giving him strong value across most fantasy formats.