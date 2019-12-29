Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eight game, 13-point streak

Malkin snagged three assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over Nashville.

Two came on the power play. Malkin has 35 points in 25 games and 13 points on his current eight-game scoring streak (three assists, 10 assists). Take full advantage of Geno's excellence right now -- he's already missed time due to injury and carries extra risk. But he's gold when he's out there, especially when Sidney Crosby is out.