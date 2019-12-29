Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eight game, 13-point streak
Malkin snagged three assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over Nashville.
Two came on the power play. Malkin has 35 points in 25 games and 13 points on his current eight-game scoring streak (three assists, 10 assists). Take full advantage of Geno's excellence right now -- he's already missed time due to injury and carries extra risk. But he's gold when he's out there, especially when Sidney Crosby is out.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Stays hot with helper•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fourth Penguin to 400 goals•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gearing up against Calgary•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will miss second straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.