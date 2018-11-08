Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ejected for head shot
Malkin was ejected Wednesday night versus Washington after elbowing Capitals forward, T.J. Oshie in the head, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Penguins' center was assessed a five-minute major on the play and thrown out of the game. The elbow caused Oshie to have to leave for a second time Wednesday night, the Capitals forward having previously left in the first period after taking a high stick to the face. Meanwhile, Malkin could be facing suspension once the NHL's Department of Player Safety has a chance to review the incident in the coming days.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goal in three straight•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Averaging two points per game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Has 15 points through eight games•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point steak versus Edmonton•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dominant in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...