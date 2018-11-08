Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ejected for head shot

Malkin was ejected Wednesday night versus Washington after elbowing Capitals forward, T.J. Oshie in the head, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Penguins' center was assessed a five-minute major on the play and thrown out of the game. The elbow caused Oshie to have to leave for a second time Wednesday night, the Capitals forward having previously left in the first period after taking a high stick to the face. Meanwhile, Malkin could be facing suspension once the NHL's Department of Player Safety has a chance to review the incident in the coming days.